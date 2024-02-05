Gwanda rural women using craftwork to preserve culture

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

IN the rural area of Gwanda North, a group of women have found a way to use their craftwork as a means of sustaining their livelihoods and their culture. The group, called Mazikhelela Crafts, was established in 1991 with the aim of empowering local women and maintaining cultural norms through crafts works.

The group consists of 10 women: Keziah Ndlovu, Simangaliso Sithole, Nomaswansi Khoza, Melitha Ndlovu, Janet Moyo, Lidiah Ndlovu, Heldah Moyo, Silethiwe Ncube, Nancy Magadlela, Attalia Ncube and Ekenia Dube. They have a rare love for art and a talent for weaving using Asparagaceaei (isikusha), a plant that grows locally. Their craftwork includes basket weaving, mats weaving and doil sewing, among others.

Chronicle Showbiz visited the group at their village in Mazikhelela to learn more about their vision and their achievements. Sithole, the group’s vice chairperson, said that they have been operating for the past 33 years and have showcased their work at big exhibitions in the country and abroad.

“Our major achievements include exhibiting at international and local arts exhibitions. These include Intwasa Arts Festival, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Empretec Zimbabwe, official opening of the Zambezi Bridge, Beitbridge Arts show, Esigodini Cultural event and Culture Fund,” she said.

She said that they have also received funding from Culture Fund, a reputable organisation that supports arts and culture in Zimbabwe. “Culture Fund funded the group in 2009 and this assisted the group to purchase working materials and they managed to weave mats and baskets for sale in various markets around the country. We are regarded as the second best crafts group after one from Binga. As a group of ten, we have managed to form our own savings club which in turn gives us financial freedom as women,” she said.

She said that the revenue generated through crafts is shared among the members to support their families. She said that their motive is also to empower young mothers and young girls through capacity building workshops, where they pass on their knowledge and skills of weaving to the next generation, so as to preserve the weaving culture.

“We intend to improve our brand visibility through branding and online presence, so as to pass on the knowledge that we received from our great grandmothers,” she said.

Sithole also called upon women across sectors to unite for a good cause. “As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it. It’s not about being perfect at first but where you get yourself in the end. There’s power in allowing yourself to be known and heard, in owning your unique story, in using your authentic voice,” she said.

Mazikhelela Crafts is a group of women who are using their craftwork as a way of empowering themselves and preserving their culture. They are an inspiration to other women and a testament to the value of art and culture in rural areas.

@mthabisi_mthire