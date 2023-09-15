Gwanda set for accelerated development under Zanu-PF leadership

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

GWANDA Tshitaudze Member of Parliament, Cde Fisani Moyo has said the mining town will now record much-awaited development now that it was under Zanu-PF leadership.

He was speaking after Gwanda Municipality Ward 3 councillor Thulani Moyo was elected as the new mayor of the town after beating, CCC’s Ward 4 councillor Edgar Ncube today, on Friday.

Cllr Moyo received seven votes while Cllr Edgar Ncube got six votes. He takes over from Cllr Njabulo Siziba of CCC who is the outgoing mayor.

Zanu-PF’s Ward 1 councillor Sithabiso Mpofu was elected as the Deputy mayor after beating CCC’s Cllr Wellington Nare.

Cllr Moyo assumes the role of mayor at a time when residents have been complaining over poor service delivery under the outgoing CCC’s leadership.

Cde Moyo said: “There has always been an outcry from the Government over urban councils that are being led by the opposition as they have been lagging behind in development. I’m glad that we now have successfully secured the mayoral seat in Gwanda Town. The Gwanda Rural District Council chairmanship has also been placed under the Zanu-PF leadership which is a good development. The area of Gwanda is rest assured of great development as the leaders who are steering the ship are development-oriented.”