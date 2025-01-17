Gwanda South legislator Dr Marupi gives 4 tonnes of rice to schools

Sukulwenkosi [email protected]

GWANDA South legislator and Deputy Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Omphile Marupi has handed over four tonnes of rice to schools in his constituency which were donated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa allocated four tonnes of rice to all legislators in the country which are going to be distributed to communities.

Speaking on Thursday during a community meeting in Ntephe area, Dr Marupi said all schools in the 11 wards under his constituency will receive an allocation.

“Our President His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa is a people centered leader who seeks to cater for people’s needs. We know that we have an ongoing food relief programme and other interventions being spearheaded by Government. In a recent development President Mnangagwa handed over four tonnes of rice to every MP.

“I have decided that the allocation for this constituency will go towards schools to assist in feeding learners. These bags of rice have been delivered to a school in each ward and then they will be further shared among all the schools in each ward,” he said.

Dr Marupi said this intervention will help to complement the school feeding6h programme.

Ntephe village head, Mr Leonard Moyo expressed his gratitude to President Mnangagwa for catering for the needs of community members. He also thanked Dr Marupi for considering learners.

@DubeMatutu