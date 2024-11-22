Gwanda State University Graduation: A Celebration of Achievement and Progress Amidst Challenges

Online Reporter

Gwanda State University (GSU) held its graduation ceremony today, with 126 students receiving their degrees. The event, marked by both celebration and reflection, saw Vice-Chancellor Professor Doreen Moyo address the academic community, highlighting key achievements and challenges faced by the institution.

In her speech, Professor Moyo congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his appointment as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the successful hosting of the 44th SADC Summit. She also took the opportunity to announce the prestigious Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award for the best male and female students, with each receiving a prize of US$1,000. The best male student was acknowledged alongside Ms Senzelwesinkosi Ngwenya, who was recognised for her exceptional academic performance as the best female student.

While celebrating the university’s progress, Professor Moyo did not shy away from addressing some of the challenges faced by GSU. She noted that, in 2024, the university had experienced a concerning staff attrition rate, losing 31 staff members due to a lack of capacity to meet their expectations. This issue was compounded by the ongoing need for further investment in faculty development to ensure long-term academic success.

However, there was much to be proud of. Professor Moyo shared the exciting news that the construction of the university’s innovation hub is now 98 per cent complete, with the remaining funding secured to finish the project. This marks a significant step forward in GSU’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting research.

The university’s relationship with industry and the local community was also a key focus. Professor Moyo said GSU had entered into several memoranda of understanding with local industries, working towards addressing the current challenges in the sector. “The university’s students are actively involved with local farmers in producing drought-resistant crops, and GSU has employed 118 local residents in its agro-division sector. One of the notable successes of the university was the rise in student participation in its work program. From a single student in 2022, six students are now part of the programme, reflecting a growing commitment to practical learning and engagement,” said Professor Moyo.

In her closing remarks, Professor Moyo encouraged the graduating class of 2024 to use the knowledge they had gained to bring about positive change in society, reminding them that learning is a lifelong journey.