Gwanda swimming pool resuscitation improves recreational activities

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

DOWNTOWN swimming pool in Gwanda town is making strides of changing the face of recreational activities in a mining town set up.

One of the founding members Lisa Lee Wenha said since leasing the facility, they have set strategies meant at developing recreational activities in Gwanda.

“We got the tender in 2015 and we undertook a major facelift of the place and opened in 2017. Our journey entails that of heartbreaks, stigmatisation, endurance and conquering. We started off as three business partners, myself, Nkosiyabo Wenha and Smart Shoko who unfortunately passed away.

“We had so many challenges from the community badmouthing the place while on the other hand, we were welcomed with warm hands from certain schools. But then Covid-19 happened and like most businesses, we were affected as well,” she said.

Wenha said the pool’s lifeguards Wellington Pumulo and Sanelisiwe Maseko have been instrumental in ensuring that they play a part in children’s development in the recreational field.

“As a company, we offer the venue for events like birthday parties, weddings and photoshoots to mention a few. We also offer swimming tutorials for all age groups, aerobics, and training sessions. All this is driven by the need for us to develop sports and arts creativity in the community,” said Wenha.

She said they have since come of age from the effects of Covid-19.

“Business is a bit better taking note that the past two years haven’t been easy, especially for the children. The sports facility is still greatly affected and we’re hoping to re-introduce swimming tutorials to our schools on the third term as we would be off-season during winter,” said Wenha. – @mthabisi_mthire