Gwanda taps go dry

Austin Nyathi, Gwanda Correspondent

A MAJOR pump breakdown has triggered a water crisis in the provincial capital of Matabeleland South, Gwanda.

Disgruntled residents have gone for three days without water in their taps, forcing many to resort to borehole water.

The development comes barely a week after the local authority took over the water management system from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

In a statement yesterday, Gwanda Municipality confirmed the water pump system breakdown at the main treatment plant and said its teams were seized with the matter in a bid to restore normal supplies.

“The Municipality of Gwanda would like to apologise for disruption in water supplies for the whole of Gwanda town.

“This is due to the breakdown of a low lift pump at the water treatment plant. Efforts are underway to restore water supplies,” said the council.