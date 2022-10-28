Gwanda, the epitome of 2022 nightlife fun…as Winky D gears for debut Gwanda gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

DISREGARD the thoughts of a town with six streets and two traffic lights sections and introduce yourself to the 2022 capital of amusement, Gwanda.

For decades, the town has been known for its rich gold wealth and 2022 has been a year of unleashing the top mineral which is the nightlife fun. Each year the entertainment nightlife of Gwanda has evolved.

You cannot talk about fun in Gwanda without mentioning the good old days of spots that include Sunrise, KoRido, Nite Eyes, KoNjula, Limelight, 626, Phumulani, Mkhekhelezi and Cry Mantengwane.

These are trademark nightclubs and some have since folded while others have stood the test of time through changing of ownership.

The advent of Covid-19 in 2020 crippled the entertainment life in the mining town and saw the rise of shebeens as established nightspots turned into white elephants.

Fast forward two years later, new players have jumped on board and are bringing the much-needed fun in the capital of the rainbow province, Matabeleland South.

Phoenix Tshisanyama and Aquaworld World leisure spots, not forgetting X Studios have been at the forefront in bringing local and international acts to the mining town.

From locals Djembe Monks and Killer Tee to internationally acclaimed artistes such as Black Diamond, DJ Tira, Professor and Oskido, Gwanda has been the epitome of nightlife fun for the year 2022.

As expected, all shows have been oversubscribed due to the starvation of quality entertainment.

The coming in of these acts has also been a blessing in disguise for Gwanda artistes as they continue to be appreciated by their own.

The likes of Zhezhingtons, Bry Eze, Zagoe Radge, Kay Kid Umfanomsotho, DJ Drumz and Gibbons among others have had the chance to be given their flowers whilst there are still alive.

This Saturday, the entertainment nightlife goes a notch further with the coming of one of Zimbabwe’s much-celebrated artistes Winky D, touted as the king of live performance.

With each of his live sets, coming out all different, Gwanda is poised to learn more about live performing this weekend.

With his outfits arguably carrying a message aligned to his performances, it is yet to be seen what Winky D will be clad in at the much-anticipated street bash.

There, he will be supported by Zhezhingtons, Bry Eze, Real Klaaaks group, Tycon Dreams, DJ Wqlif and DJ T Money.

The organiser of the show, DTL Records founder Dee Nosh said everything is in place for the show.

“We are ready to host Winky D for the first time in Gwanda. Gwanda has become the place to be for anyone who wants to have fun and with Winky D coming, we expect a party like no other.

“We advise fans to be disciplined and come geared up to dance all night,” said Dee Nosh.

