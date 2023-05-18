Gwanda to host Fiesta Festival

Lizzy Nekhoma, Chronicle Reporter

GWANDA town DJs are yet to have another Gwanda Fiesta Festival which will be held at Eskimo Lodge.

The event will be held on May 20 and it was founded by CeeJay (Cleopas Mpofu) and his friends Cmola (Mike Chikore) and Melah (Melusi Masuku).

The Gwanda Fiesta festival started last year after they realized that there is a lack of entertainment in the city. The main aim of the festival is to promote young, local DJs who are still new in the industry and as well as getting to know each other.

“We are growing a culture of interactions between people and promoting friendships where people come and chill in an eco-friendly environment feeding on street food and vibing to music from various DJs,” said Cleopas Mpofu known as DJ Cee Jay.

The DJs that are going to be there are Dj Daddy, Blvckoperator, Dj Sida, and Mc Rous.

People are requested to come early and as well as in large numbers so as to enjoy in consideration of those who don’t like to do it in the dark.

“We appeal to people to come early to these festivals and have fun during the day for people who do not like the nightlife,” said Masuku.