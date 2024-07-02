Gwanda updates Disaster Risk Reduction plan

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

GWANDA has revised its Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) plan, in response to the growing threat of climate change and to ensure that it reflects current statistics and ward boundaries.

According to Gwanda District Development Co-ordinator, Ms Nomathemba Ndlovu, the updated plan will be shared with district stakeholders and the goal is for it to become an integral part of the planning, programming and implementation of Government departments, development partners and institutions.

The DRR plan will be used to identify potential hazards and develop strategies to mitigate the risks.

The plan incorporates three documents, namely the district’s disaster risk profile, disaster risk mitigation and adaptation plan and the district’s emergency response plan.

By compiling a district disaster risk profile, the disaster risk mitigation and adaptation plan and the district’s emergency response plan, Gwanda District hopes to address its unique set of disaster risks.

The district is vulnerable to various hazards such as prolonged dry spells, floods and unpredictable weather and is affected by public health emergencies, environmental degradation and technological hazards, among others.

The DRR plan aims to build resilience and ensure a swift recovery, as well as to guide the district towards a more sustainable and disaster-resistant future.

“The DRR plan that we were using dates back to 2018 and we have just finished reviewing it using a template that we got from the Department of Civil Protection. We started working on the DRR plan in the last quarter of 2023,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She said the process of developing the plan involved a thorough consultative process and they engaged various stakeholders.

“In coming up with our DRR plan, we have compiled a district disaster risk profile, disaster risk mitigation and adaptation plan and a district’s emergency response plan. Gwanda District faces a unique set of disaster risks.

The Disaster Risk Profile (DRP) addresses these challenges head-on,” said Ms Ndlovu.

The district also faces public health emergencies such as epidemics, diseases and drug and substance abuse. Livestock diseases also pose a challenge to community livelihoods and possible transmission to people.

The district is also affected by environmental degradation and technological hazards such as mining accidents and road traffic accidents.

“Every life lost, property damaged, or livelihood destroyed weakens the district’s ability to contribute to the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the vision of an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. This disaster risk profile serves as a roadmap for a more resilient Gwanda District,” said Ms Ndlovu.

“Through sector-specific profiling, co-ordinated response efforts and active community engagement, the district civil protection committee aims to minimise the impact of disasters, build resilience and ensure a swift recovery. The District Civil Protection Committee encourages all stakeholders to familiarise themselves with this plan and actively participate in preparedness activities.”

She said the risk management and adaptation plan is a roadmap for reducing vulnerabilities and building resilience across various sectors.

“It also serves as a critical foundation for the subsequent emergency response plan. The risk management and adaptation plan is also a critical tool for guiding the district towards a more sustainable and disaster-resistant future.

It empowers communities to take ownership of risk-reduction efforts and work together to build a safer economy,” said Ms Ndlovu.

“The District Emergency Response Preparedness Plan (ERP) builds upon the established disaster risk profile and the disaster risk mitigation and adaptation strategies, forming the third pillar of our comprehensive district Disaster Risk Reduction Plan. This ERP outlines a comprehensive framework to effectively respond to disasters impacting the district.” — @DubeMatutu