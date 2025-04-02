Gwanda woman jailed for unlawful possession of dagga

Langelihle S Nyathi, [email protected]

A 34-year-old Gwanda woman has been sentenced to an effective six months in prison, after being convicted of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs by the Gwanda Magistrates’ Court.

She had been sentenced to twelve months in prison but six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority on March 27, 2025, at around 7 PM, detectives stationed at Blanket Mine Compound received information that the woman had dagga.

Acting on the tip-off, the detectives visited her residence, where she willingly led them to her room.

She handed over a blue plastic bag containing 73 sachets of dagga, weighing 0.26kg and valued at ZWG 2,600, as well as three additional sachets she had on her, leading to her arrest.