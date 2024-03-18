Gwanda women to be honoured at business awards ceremony during Women’s Month

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu,[email protected]

A TOTAL of 30 outstanding women from Gwanda are set to be honoured this Friday during a business awards ceremony as part of celebrations for Women’s Month.

The event which will be at Posh Boutique will be held under the theme “The future-focused woman.” It will also present women with an opportunity to network.

Speakers who will grace the occasion include Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Matabeleland South Mrs Marjorie Sikhundla, Christ Tabernacle Ministries founder and Chaplain of the Gwanda State University, Ms Nokuthula Ndlovu who is the CEO of Pura Vida, Cllr Tynathia Moyo CEO of Dollhouse, Mrs Sisasenkosi Mbiabolawe who is the CEO of Mbiabolawe Primary School. Gwanda Tshitaudze Constituency Member of Parliament, Cde Fisani Moyo.

Sundrive Coalition representative, Mr Honest Innocent Chenjerayi said the event is part of efforts to celebrate women who have set the bar high in their various sectors.

“As we are celebrating women’s month we saw it fit we saw if fit as Sundrive Coalition to honour women who have taken a stand to bring development to their communities. We will be honouring women in various sectors be it business or corporate.

“Women have made significant strides in developing the community in various sectors such as health, education, mining, agriculture among others. Their work has to be celebrated and recognised. Women also need platforms to interact and network so that they can learn from one another and inspire each other,” he said.@DubeMatutu