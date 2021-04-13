Gwanda’s Chocolate Stigo sings on importance of celebrating birthdays

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Gwanda artiste, Chocolate Stigo has released an afro-house single titled Happy Birthday which seeks to celebrate the value of life.

The track features the artiste’s homeboys, producer DJ Marimba (born Nkosiyabo Moyo in Nyamandlovu) and vocalist Alpharoxy (born Alpha Nkomo in Matshetsheni who are also based in the neighbouring country.

Speaking from his Pretoria base, Chocolate Stigo said: “I recently dropped the track which is about the importance of celebrating one’s birthday as it’s a gift of life from God.

“The song follows another single, Uthando Lu’yingozi which I released in January.” – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

