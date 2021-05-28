Gwanda’s Kay Kid collabos Durban songstress B.L.U.E Nyambose

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA up-and-coming musician, Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho (real name Nkosiphile Ketumile Dewa) has hit the jackpot after landing a collaboration with South African songstress, B.L.U.E Nyambose who is behind the Nhliziyo hit, on a track titled Shona Malanga.

Shona Malanga to be released by mid-next month is part of Kay_Kid Umfanomsuthu’s second album titled Iphupho due for release in December.

Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho, a 19-year-old afro-pop musician said the collaboration was facilitated on social media.

“I linked up with the Durban-based singer B.L.U.E Nyambose on Instagram when she posted her first track titled Nhliziyo (Afro-Pop). I liked her sound and figured we could come out with something dope if we collaborated.

“I reached out to her and everything is history,” said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho.

He urged fans to expect fireworks from the track saying he is confident that it is going to be a hit.

“Shona Malanga talks about long-distance relationships during this winter season thus the lyrics ‘Shona Malanga ngyobona isthandwa sam asembulele amakhaza’. The beat was produced by Mdue while recording and mastering was done by Kuda Kay and Mkay Zondy.

“Shona Malanga is set to be my second hit following Ngimtholile featuring Fab G Mshanakagogo on the genre I call Umculo wasekhaya,” said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho.

The vibrant artiste said the forthcoming second album is a follow-up to his debut album Umthandazo that was released last year in September. – @mthabisi_mthire