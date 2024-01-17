Gwanda’s Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho sets ambitious plans for year ahead

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Gwanda-based musician Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho is gearing up for a transformative year in 2024, with a strategic vision aimed at elevating his brand to new heights.

Among his notable strategies is a focus on enhancing his visual presence, with plans to shoot music videos for several of his previous tracks. Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho, passionate about popularising his soulful music, is leaving no stone unturned.

“My team and I have outlined various plans for the year, including the production of music videos for our previous tracks. We’re set to shoot visuals for songs like ‘Ipata pata’ with LA Beatz; ‘Ngikuthandile’ with Dumo Moyo; and ‘Ngfuna wena my Lavo’ with Zagoe Radge, Jaydee the poet, and Khoi Khoi. Additionally, we have ‘Amagama’ with Cherry plum + Reilo Viekk and ‘Ngimtholile’ featuring Fab G Mshanakagogo, not forgetting my favorite song I did with Khwezi titled ‘Uzongdinga’. It’s going to be a busy year.”

Buoyed by the past year’s success, Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho is on the brink of transforming his brand into a business entity. Excitingly, he plans to unveil a new design for Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho T-shirts, aptly named #TheBasotho apparel. He is also set to launch an APK car wash, featuring his face as the brand ambassador.

Reflecting on the achievements of 2023, he noted, “According to the analysis of my brand for the year 2023, I managed to boost up physically and on socials. This was due to the many shows/gigs from November to the end of December where I performed for diverse audiences at various occasions and locations.”

Highlighting his networking achievements, he shared, “I had the opportunity to visit South Africa and meet prominent figures in the African music sector, such as Siya Ntuli, Mandla (DJs Production), LA Beatz, and Mduduzi Ncube. We also collaborated on a recording with LA Beatz.”

Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho also seized the chance to perform for Chief Azwindini from Muvhango and Tinashe Mugabe, the DNA man. These influential figures’ positive feedback and encouragement reinforced his commitment to his craft. Ending the year on a high note, he performed alongside Big Zulu at the Filabusi Christmas Day event.

–@mthabisi_mthire.