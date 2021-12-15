Gwanda’s Sbhevara sets eyes on Tesma award

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ALMOST a fortnight ago, The Eminent in Sports, Music and Academic Awards (Tesma) announced nominees for its third instalment and Gwanda-based hip-hop artiste Sbhevara (real name Thamsanqa Bazil Ndhlukula) was among the nominees.

Sbhevara, the owner of the record label, R2 is in the running to win the Best Live Performance Award at the showdown that will take place on Saturday at Gwanda’s District Club.

For the accolade, the S’thandimali singer will go head-to-head with multi-nominated Zagoe Radge.

His closing performance at the Bulawayo Arts Festival Live in Gwanda earned him the recognition and nomination for this year’s awards.

Sbhevara told Chronicle Showbiz that he feels a flurry of emotions with regards to his nomination as he feels “great, big and appreciated.”

“I know that it’s not going to be easy, but I’m fancying my chances at the award. My eyes are set on the prize and winning it will be a great boost for my career,” alleged Sbhevara.

He even took his campaign for votes to Facebook, recording a video to call on his fans to help enhance his chances of winning.

This is his second consecutive nomination after being nominated for the Song of the Year category last year for Shikisha, a collaborative project with Drumz and Skollah. Adding to his music portfolio, Sbhevara is also a gamer, graphic designer and a producer in his own right.

Tesma, Matabeleland’s premier show meant to celebrate talent from the region, is using a voting process whereby people vote via SMS. Voting will be closed on the very day of the awards. – @eMKlass_49.