Gwanda’s up-and-coming stars shine at Fill-Up gig

Langalakhe Mabena, Showbiz Reporter

Spotlight was shone on up-and-coming artistes in Gwanda when they performed at the successful Fill-Up Phelandaba Stadium gig held last Friday.

South African Kwaito kingpin Professor, who was the headline act, delivered a splendid performance and brought a stellar vibe to the mining town.

The event, which was organised by X Studio, a music recording and management company owned by musician Master Zhoe, was aimed at giving Gwanda’s up-and-coming artistes a platform to showcase their talent, as well as to foster a relationship with potential fans.

The show, which many doubted would be a success, was a fair trial as it managed to attract over 2 000 revellers who paid to support the talented youngsters apart from the legendary Professor.

The event was well planned and balanced as it saw seasoned artistes such as Diliza and Tocky Vibes being included as a way of giving verve to younger artistes.

Professor understood the assignment, that of empowering young talent, as he humbled himself and marketed the show through a roadshow which was held around Gwanda town on Friday afternoon. He encouraged fans to attend in numbers.

The first artiste to warm up the stage was Ndoe The Dancehall Chanter who gave a fair performance for an opening act as he managed to capture people during his 20-minute long set. Soon after Ndoe, Reflection Movers went on to the stage and they delivered good dance routine moves.

At around 10pm, Zimdancehall chanter, Tocky Vibes was called to the stage. The artiste who has become a favourite of many in the town performed crowd bangers from Mai, Aenda Nenyika to a couple of songs from his latest offering, Chicken and Chama.

This was his first time performing in Gwanda and he said he was overwhelmed by the number of people who supported the gig.

“It was my first time performing in Gwanda and I was surprised by the crowds which graced the event. I always assumed Gwanda is small, but the attendance gave me a different impression,” said Tocky Vibes after his performance.

Other young artistes who performed included Bulawayo’s Majoer Prod who doubled up as an MC, Khoi Khoi, DJ Hitkiid, Crazy Master as well as Zagoe Radge who proved to have a massive following in Gwanda.

After giving young artistes ample performance time, Master Zhoe took to the stage just after midnight and delivered a well-polished performance that lasted 30 minutes. Thereafter, he introduced the main act, Professor.

The former Kalawa Jazmee artiste and founder of Proper Files Records went on stage at 1am and he delivered a top-notch performance as he sang hit after hit. He had fans eating from his palm as they sang along to all the songs he delivered from Imoto Etshontsh’imali, Jezebel, Lento, Ndincedeni and Beautiful War.

Speaking after his performance, Professor said: “Gwanda has such beautiful energy. From the moment that I arrived here, I was welcomed with love and it’s a blessing realising that there are so many people who admire my music.

“This event was not about me, but it was about uplifting young talent. I’m happy to have been part of the initiative because I also started on a small level.”

Luveve-bred, South Africa-based artiste Diliza who was the last act to perform rocked crowds further.

However, Mzoe 7 who was on the line-up could not perform as he was not in a good space after losing his father two weeks back. But, as one of the organisers of the gig, he said he was excited that the event was a success.

“We were testing waters with this gig. Some even said we were being over-ambitious in planning a gig to fill up Phelandaba Stadium, but we took the chances and the fans surprised us. We want to thank everyone who supported us,” Mzoe 7 said while sharing plans of hosting the gig annually so as to give up-and-coming stars more platforms to showcase their talent. – @langamabena1