Gwayi-Shangani Dam charms Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers

The Chronicle

Canditar Chapanduka, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE Institute of Engineers (ZIE) on 4 March, gave the Gwayi-Shangani Dam a seal of approval.

The institute visited the dam site on Saturday as part of commemorations for World Engineering day which is observed on 4 March every year. This year it was celebrated under the theme “Engineering innovation for a more resilient world.”

ZIE Matabeleland chapter Vice Chairman Engineer Robin Chikowore said the institute’s members are engineers and technicians across the engineering field.

“They are in various engineering disciplines, participating in such construction projects, starting from the conceptualisation and design all the way to the commissioning of the project.

“World Engineering Day is celebrated globally and we as engineers in Zimbabwe feel proud to be part of those commemorations through this technical visit to a landmark engineering feat, the Gwayi-Shangani Dam,” he said.

“There is a lot we learned from the project, especially from the project planning and execution to the innovative technologies such as the pipes fabrication technologies and concrete mixing technologies among others,” said Eng Chikowore.

He said the vision of ZIE is to enable members to provide innovative and economic engineering solutions to challenges while upholding high standards and ethics.

