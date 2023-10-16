Gweru Afro fusion group wins Chibuku Road To Fame National Finals

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GWERU-based Afro fusion group 911 won the Chibuku Road To Fame 2023 championship and walked away with US$15 000 in prize money.

The six-member group was formed two years ago and rose to fame after winning the Chibuku Road To Fame finals for the Midlands province before winning the national finals on Saturday.

The group’s Afro fusion prowess and fashion statement aligned to the genre helped them outshine competition from nine other groups representing their respective provinces. Hi Five from Mashonaland Central (Afro fusion) took second place, and Kweseka from Matabeleland North province took third place. Royal Band from Bulawayo, Gutu Stars from Masvingo, The Visionaries from Mashonaland West, Mazwi from Harare, Deze Maswu from Manicaland, Famous Mighty Boys from Mashonaland East, and Ziyaduma Express from Matabeleland South took positions four through ten respectively.

Mathew Mabengo, a member of 911, said they are ready to rock the world with new music.

“The goal is to go international with our music and give out tremendous vibe with our music. The ground has been broken for recording music, so expect new music into the scene. We are very much happy and excited for getting the first prize,” said

Delta Beverages corporate affairs executive Patricia Murambinda told our sister paper The Herald that their responsibility was to pay back to communities.

“As Delta beverages, it’s our responsibility to pay back to the communities we are working under. We are not doing this for prestige, but we are doing this as part of our corporate social responsibility so that we can uplift the arts sector,” she said.

@mthabisi_mthire