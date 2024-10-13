Gweru brothers caged 30 years each for beating ‘in-law’ to death

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

Three siblings from Gweru were slapped brothers with a collective 90-year prison sentence for brutally killing their ‘brother-in-law,’ in a violent assault involving fists, bricks, and a knife.

The vicious beat down resulted from a seemingly innocent comment by the deceased, who referred to one of the brothers as his in law.

This was because the brother had a child with his sister.

For some reason, the comment sparked unparralled aggression in the siblings who set upon the deceased with weapons.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said, “Zamani Ndlovu, Mehluli Ndlovu and Mpilwenzima Ndlovu from Gweru were arraigned before the High Court sitting at Gweru on murder charges. The accused persons were aged 45, 36 and 33 respectively at the time they committed the offence whilst the now deceased was 31 years old.

“On the 4th of June 2023 the accused persons and the now deceased were drinking beer at a local shop. Whilst drinking, the now deceased referred to the accused persons as his brothers in-law since one of the accused persons had a baby with the now deceased’s sister. This did not go down well with the accused persons who protested before assaulting the now deceased with fists all over the body. They also struck him with a brick and stabbed him with a knife on the thigh leading to the deceased’s death. The accused persons were arrested by the Police with help from members of the public.”

Each of the three brothers was convicted and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison