Gweru City Council appoints Human resources manager

Online Writer

Gweru City Council (GCC) has appointed a new Human Resource Manager Mr Joseph Zimusi with effect from June 1.

Mr Zimusi takes over from Mr Japson Nemuseso who left for Chitungwiza City Council.

GCC spokesperson Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee confirmed the development.

“Yes we now have a new Human Resource Manager Mr Joseph Zimusi. He was appointed as from June 1,” she said.

Ms Chingwaramusee said Mr Zimusi’s appointment is going to contribute towards service delivery.

“With his appointment, we now have an expert in terms of ensuring that there is employment of personnel who will work towards services delivery in the city,” she said.

Mr Zimusi joined the local authority in 2010 before going through the ranks to his new posting.

He has a Masters Degree in Business Administration, Masters Degree in Human Resource Management, BSC Degree in Local Governance Studies, Diploma in Human Resource Management and a Certificate in Labour Law Conciliation and Arbitration

Meanwhile, Ms Chingwaramusee said the local authority still has two vacant managerial posts which need to be filled as soon as possible.

“As a local authority we still have two vacant posts namely the town clerk and director of housing and community services. We have since written to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to get approval to advertise for the two posts,” she said.