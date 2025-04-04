Gweru City Council begins water disconnections

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

THE cash-strapped Gweru City Council (GCC) has started disconnecting water supplies in several suburbs across the city as the local authority intensifies its crackdown on defaulters owing over ZWG1,5 billion.

Industry alone owes the local authority ZWG1,1 billion.

The local authority is struggling to meet its financial obligations as a result of declining revenue inflows as most ratepayers including residents, businesses, churches, Government departments, schools and colleges are failing to pay their bills.

GCC said some residents last paid their rates 10 years ago making it difficult for the local authority to meet operational costs as well as paying its workers on time.

The local authority has also been failing to collect refuse on time, including providing water to residents due to a depressed pumping capacity at its Gwenhoro water treatment plant.

In an interview yesterday, GCC spokesperson Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee said the move to disconnect water is aimed at forcing defaulters to settle their bills.

“We have recorded 1 536 disconnections for water consumers owing council over ZWG$36 million. We are taking this route to force defaulters to clear their arrears,” she said.

Ms Chingwaramusee said GCC needs revenue to enable it to provide services to ratepayers.

“As council, we are taking all measures including water disconnections to force residents to pay their bills.

“Domestic consumers owe ZWG207 million, industry ZWG1,1 billion, commerce ZWG$68 million, Government ZWG79,7 million, Midlands State University ZWG 52,3 million,” she said.

Ms Chingwaramusee said schools owe council ZWG3,5 million, hotels ZWG2,7 million and churches ZWG5,3 million.

She urged residents and stakeholders to settle their bills to enable the local authority to provide the required services.

“We remain committed to exploring innovative solutions to reduce our debt and ensure long-term financial sustainability. These figures are a concern and we urge our residents and stakeholders to settle their debts to enable us to deliver on services provision,” said Ms Chingwaramusee.

She said those whose water supplies were disconnected should visit council offices to pay their arrears or submit payment plans.