Gweru City Council introduces night clamping

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

THE cash-strapped Gweru City council has introduced an overnight clamping schedule where motorists found wrongly parked are made to pay US$85 cash as fine in a bid to improve revenue.

The local authority is reportedly owing workers some three months’ salary arears and the move to introduce the night clamping was reportedly agreed in a management meeting last week as the local authority desperately need to improve revenue collection.

According to council sources, a Mr Tapiwa Marerwa was tasked to spearhead the programme and has since opened a 24 hour office at town house where motorists would be paying the fines at night.

The move has left motorists shocked as they criticized the local authority for being heavy handed on citizens.

Gweru mayor Councillor Martin Chivoko confirmed the development but could not provide the supporting city by law justifying the decision.

“I don’t think there is a need for a bylaw about that programme. Motorists who are being clamped at night will be parked at undesignated points or dangerously parked,” he said. “They will be breaking the law and endangering other motorists so they will be clamped for that offence.”