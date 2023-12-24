Gweru City Council warns against buying meat from street vendors, citing diseases risk

Online Writer

GWERU City Council (GCC) has warned residents against purchasing fish and chicken from street vendors saying they risk contracting diseases.

There has been a surge in street vendors selling chicken and fish in the city centre as well as shopping centres like Mkoba 6 and Toyo in Mkoba 15.

There are also reports alleging that some of the fish are being caught from Gweru river which is contaminated with raw sewage.

In a statement yesterday, the local authority urged residents to buy white meat from registered suppliers.

“We have noted with concern the selling of fish and chicken on the pavements within the central business district,” reads part of the statement.

The local authority said such meat is being sold from undesignated places in contravention of the public health legislation and the city health by-laws.

“All white meat should be kept frozen and sold from approved and licensed premises. Let us prevent the introduction and spread of food borne illnesses by buying our food products from registered and reputable suppliers only,” said the local authority.