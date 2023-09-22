Gweru City elects Mayor
Johnsias Mutonhori
Gweru City Council on Friday morning elected Ward 4 Councilor Martin Chivoko as Mayor and he will be deputised by Ward 10 Councilor Nyaradzo Madzikura.
Both of them were uncontested.
