  • Today Fri, 22 Sep 2023

Gweru City elects Mayor

Gweru City elects Mayor

Johnsias Mutonhori

Gweru City Council on Friday morning elected Ward 4 Councilor Martin Chivoko as Mayor and he will be deputised by Ward 10 Councilor Nyaradzo Madzikura.

Both of them were uncontested.

 

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments