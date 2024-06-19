Gweru City master plan to be complete in July

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

GWERU City Council has announced that it will complete the city’s new master plan in the first week of July.

The city’s master plan which is being developed by a private firm includes analysis, recommendations, and proposals for the city’s population, economy, housing, transport, community facilities and land use.

It is based on public input, surveys, planning initiatives, existing development, physical characteristics, and social and economic conditions.

In November last year, President Mnangagwa launched a blueprint titled “A Call to Action — No Compromise to Service Delivery: First Stage of Interventions to Modernise the Operations of Local Authorities Towards a 2030 Vision”.

The blueprint directed all 92 local authorities to submit masterplans by the end of this month as part of efforts to enhance service delivery.

Gweru’s new masterplan is coming at a time when residents and ratepayers are complaining about poor service delivery.

Residents are saying service delivery has totally collapsed as evidenced by heaps of uncollected garbage in the different suburbs, unreliable water supply and sewer bursts that are not being attended to.

In an interview yesterday, Gweru mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko said a master plan is essential for the growth and development of the city.

He said the master plan serves as a roadmap, guiding council decisions and investments in infrastructure, transport, housing and other such developments.

“With a masterplan, we can ensure coordinated and efficient use of resources which then translates to improved livelihoods for our residents,” said Cllr Chivhoko.

Cllr Chivhoko said since the city is rapidly growing, a masterplan will help in preparing for the future while addressing current challenges..

“It’s a critical tool for creating a thriving, sustainable and resilient city that benefits all residents and stakeholders. We can safely say by the first week of July it will be ready. Once it is ready we will notify our residents and other stakeholders,” he said.