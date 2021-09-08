Gweru devolution funds bring positive developments

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

FROM pumping a mere 24 megalitres of water per day in 2019 to 45 megalitres presently, this is one of the positive developments brought about by devolution funds allocated to Gweru City Council by Government.

While there is still room for improvement since the town needs at least 80 megalitres of water every day to meet the demands of the ever-increasing population, residents in high lying areas like Ridgemont as well as Mkoba 14, 20 suburbs are saying they now get running water at least three times a week.

Before Government chipped in with devolution funds, high lying suburbs would go for months with dry taps.

Residents had resorted to digging wells while those in low density areas drilled boreholes to augment water supplies.

In 2019, GCC received $84 million in devolution funds that was used to buy four low lying water pumps. Council then established that there was need for additional high lift pumps at the water station to meet the increase in the water coming from the dam for purification.

The existing water pumps were installed in 1959 and they were constantly breaking down and spare parts were not readily available.

Council utilised $42 million allocated in 2020 to buy the three high lift water pumps.

This year, Government further allocated council $132 million that is being channelled to activities in four different categories aimed at improving service delivery.

Council has so far used about $50 million from this year’s allocation to purchase a transformer for Gwenhoro water works to improve the water pumping capacity.

GCC acting director of finance Mr Owen Masimba said council has managed to improve water availability to residents thanks to the devolution funds.

“In 2019 we received $84 million which we used to purchase low lift water pumps for Amapongobwe dam. In 2020 we received about $42 million for high light pumps since there was an increase in water from the dam which needed to be purified. The money was used to replace some pumps which were installed in 1959 which were breaking down time and again. So, we appreciate the Government for the devolution funds,” he said.

Mr Masimba said after installing the low and high lift pumps, they bought a transformer to make sure that there are no problems when it comes to pumping water as long as there is power from Zesa.

He said from the $134 million allocated by Government this year, they had already used about $50 million to purchase the transformer.

Other funds are going towards rehabilitation of Whitewater’s water treatment plant sand filters.

“We have earmarked about $33,2 million towards Whitewaters Dam sand filters to trap solid impurities before water is purified. Water from Whitewaters Dam supplies WhaWha prison, Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base,” said Mr Masimba.

“Council is now pumping about 45 megalitres every day and back in 2019 it used to pump about 24 megalitres. The devolution funds have worked in improving water supply. Yes, not all residents are happy with the water they are getting but we are striving to make sure they get water anytime of the day.”

He said at the moment, Gweru is losing 33 percent of treated water through malfunctioning meters, theft and burst water pipes.

“We want to see a reduction in water leakages by replacing water meters and rehabilitation of the whole water system from Gwenhoro which is about 40km to the central business district. The whole pipe network needs rehabilitation and we have earmarked $4,7million to change that network to minimise on leakages and pilferages,” said Mr Masimba.

He said by December they would have rehabilitated the water system.

“We have since flighted a tender for the rehabilitation of the water system because Government has already released the funds and we are just waiting for the winning tender to commence the work so that we finish it before the end of the year. That will mean from the dams to the people’s taps, devolution funds will be used to improve water delivery to the residents,” said Mr Masimba.

He said to improve service delivery, they had also purchased a refuse truck, four skip bins, a grader and ambulance for $36 million.

“The skip bins will be put in litter hotspots across the city in line with President Mnangagwa’s clean-up campaign mantra,” said Mr Masimba.

Mr Masimba said under public lighting and public safety, they have installed 2 000 solar lights.

Speaking during a Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association all stakeholders meeting, GCC finance committee chairperson Councillor Martin Chivhoko said council also used devolution funds to purchase a tipper and an ambulance.

“We have purchased all these and we await delivery from the supplier,” he said.

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association executive director Mr Cornelius Selipiwe commended Government for releasing devolution funds which he said are being used to improve service delivery.

“Residents have of late been experiencing an increase in water delivery from GCC. But we want to get to the situation where there is continuous water supply. But overall, we are happy that the devolution funds have come to benefit the city and its residents. What we want are people-centred projects, life changing projects,” he said.

Gogo Miriam Sibanda from Mkoba 21 said they were receiving water at least two times a week.

“In the past we used to get water from boreholes, wells and some unprotected sources, but now we know that in a week, we receive water and we store it in containers. Its better because its clean and safe. It is our wish to have water every day like in other villages like Mkoba 6,” she said.