Gweru former town clerk Matawu arrested again

Midlands Bureau Chief

FORMER town clerk of Gweru City Council Daniel Matawu has for the second time been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of fraud.

This time Matawu appeared before Gweru magistrate Mr Progress Murandu facing charges of defrauding the local authority of US$120 000.

The case allegedly emanates from the illegal subdivision and sale of stands on reserved State land prejudicing the local authority of USD$120 000.

The State used a request for remand form (form 242) which didn’t have much detail about his charges.

He was not asked to plead and was granted ZW$10 000.

The matter was remanded to October 1 when the State is expected to have completed its investigations.

This is the second time that Matawu has been arrested by ZACC on alleged corruption said to have occurred during his tenure as town clerk.

In November last year, he appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Miriam Banda facing two counts of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer involving US$78 000.

He was granted ZW$10 000 bail.

The complainant in the case is the State.

According to allegations presented in court by the state counsel Miss Margret Mukucha, Matawu was the overall accounting officer of GCC by virtue of being the town clerk.

It is alleged that sometime in 2013, Council decided to turn the Golf Course, an open space in Mkoba 4, Gweru for residential purposes.

The procedures to be followed when converting an open space into commercial stands involve the application for change of reservation and approval of layout plan by the department of Physical Planning.

The state alleged that once the municipality has identified an open space and strongly believes that there are compelling reasons for changing reserved use of that land to any other use, the Municipality should make a resolution to that effect and submit an application to the Minister through the Provincial Planning Officer for assessment of the proposed change.

It was heard in court that the Provincial Planning Officer is supposed to submit to the Chief Director for further assessment and the Chief Director will advertise the intention through the local paper as per section 49 of regional and Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 29:12. Once the Minister makes a decision if it is positive, the restriction is lifted and if it is negative, it remains in place and the local authority is advised in either case

Matawu allegedly working in connivance with Natambwe and Ivan Muzondo who are both now late, did not allegedly lodge the layout plan and application for change and reservation to the Department of Physical Planning.

Conniving they allegedly created and sold five stands (7342, 7447, 7449, 7463 and 7464) all in Mkoba 4 on an active open space (golf course) without approved layout plan and change of reservation by the responsible Minister thereby not following proper procedures.

Both Matawu and Natambwe are alleged to have undersized stand 7464 to 3 400 square metres but upon inspection, the stand was measuring 8789 square metres thereby showing favour to the beneficiary. In total, they sold land measuring 22389 metre square valued at US$66 659-22.

The state claimed that Matawu’s responsibility was to make sure that proper procedures were followed before parcelling out land thereby, unlawfully and intentionally did that which was contrary to or inconsistent with his duties as a public officer by showing favour to a few selected beneficiaries.