Gweru introduces new water rationing schedule

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

GWERU City Council has introduced a new water rationing schedule, which will see residents receiving water twice a week.

The local authority has been forced to categorise the city into 10 segments, with each zone expected to receive water at least two times a week after attributing the rationing to the severe water crisis that has hit the Midlands capital.

The local authority is struggling to supply water to residents because of incessant power outages and an obsolete water pumping system.

The council is relying on three pumps instead of six. Despite the installation of a new transformer, water supply remains a challenge with between 30 and 40 megalitres of water being pumped per day against the city’s daily water consumption of 80 megalitres.

Gweru’s water reticulation infrastructure was built in the 1950s for a population of 300 000, but it has since ballooned to 1,2 million.Gweru mayor, Councillor, Martin Chivhoko, said they changed the water rationing schedule to meet the city’s water demands.

“The reason for changing the water rationing schedule is to enable us to try and address complaints from residents and our ultimate goal is for us to be able to satisfy our ratepayers,” he said.

“We have categorised areas into 10 groups so that we can build water pressure through continuous pumping to enable suburbs in high-lying areas to access water.”

According to the schedule, Ascot, Ascot Infill, Mambo, Mtapa, Clifton Park, City Centre, Claremont, Shamrock, Claremont Park, Dalesford, Mimosa Riverside, Josiah Tongogara Airbase, Athlone Lingfield, Mtausi and Damafalls Cowford Park, which fall under Group One, will receive water on Thursdays and Fridays.

Group two, which comprises Mkoba 12, Woodlands, Paradise Park, Ridgemont Town and Clonsilla Park will also receive water on Thursdays and Fridays.

Group Six has Mkoba 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and Mkoba Teachers College and these areas will receive water on Mondays.

Nashville, Northlea, CBZ, Nehosho Fletcher High School, Adelaide Park KMP, Midlands State University, Mtapa Section 1-7, Ascot Extension, Phakamisa and Montrose, which fall under Group Eight, will receive water on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Clr Chivhoko said the engineering department successfully connected a new transformer at the waterworks.

“The engineering department has successfully connected a new transformer, a significant step towards enhancing the city’s water supply. Currently, the transformer is undergoing pump testing,” he said.

“We installed the new high lift pumps, but they are yet to be commissioned. The supplier is working on them and we hope once commissioned, it will result in increased water supply. Right now, we also have load shedding at the water pump station to blame for water challenges.”