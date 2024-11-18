Gweru man caged for failing to pay child maintenance

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Industrial Sands in Gweru has been sentenced to three months behind bars for failing to pay US$160 in child support for his two children.

On 2 September 2024, Jonathan Machingauta was told to pay a US$80 monthly maintenance for this two children.

Machingauta defaulted on his court-ordered maintenance payments for September and October 2024 leaving him with a debt of US$160.

“He was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment wholly suspended for 5 years.”