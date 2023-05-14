Gweru man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

Online Writer

A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru jumped to his death from a 24-meter-high Gweru City Council water reservoir for unknown reasons.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Trevor Bhebhe of Mkoba 14 suburb in Gweru on Thursday morning.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a case of sudden death in which a 32-year-old Mkoba man died in a suspected suicide incident where he allegedly jumped off a water Gweru City Council water reservoir. The incident occurred on Thursday around 10 AM in Mkoba 14,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the now deceased allegedly left his home and proceeded to the water reservoir.

“He climbed to the climax of the water reservoir at least 24 meters in height and threw himself down,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said a report was made to the police who attended the scene.

He said police allegedly found his body at the bottom of the water reservoir with a deformed head and broken legs.

“The next of kin were advised. Once again, we urge members of the public to desist from taking their lives when faced with life problems. It is better to find someone to talk to or make use of the ZRP Community Relations Liaison Offices at every police station,” said Insp Mahoko.