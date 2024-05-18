Gweru man jailed for failure to pay maintenance

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A GWERU man was sentenced to serve 60-days in prison after he failed to pay maintenance for his two children.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the suspect disregarded the court order to pay maintenance of US$90 to his ex-wife for their two children.

“In so doing the accused person accumulated arrears of $792 between June 2023 and April 2024.”

“The court ordered the accused person to settle the outstanding amount in full by the 27th of May 2024. Should he fail, he will serve a 60-day custodial sentence,” reads the statement.