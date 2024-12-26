Gweru Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund Draws Sold-Out Crowd

Midlands Bureau

The Gweru Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund moved into high gear, hosting a vibrant event at the Gweru Showgrounds that attracted a sold-out crowd of enthusiastic, fun-loving residents. The initiative, traditionally supported by the elderly and the business community, aimed to encourage younger generations to participate in spreading holiday cheer to the less fortunate.

The event was an entertainment extravaganza, featuring adrenaline-pumping burnouts, live music, and performances by popular artists Holly Ten and Poptain, who stole the show with their energetic sets. By incorporating exciting activities and contemporary music, the organisers successfully attracted a new wave of young supporters to the noble cause.

This year’s event marked a significant milestone in the Gweru Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund’s efforts to engage the youth and foster a sense of community and social responsibility. As the holiday season unfolds, the initiative is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of the less privileged in Gweru.

Gweru Mayor, Councillor Martin Chivhoko, said they are targeting an ambitious figure of US$50,000 for the less privileged this year. He mentioned that they have introduced innovative ways to attract young people to become part of the noble cause.

“We are aware of the many disadvantaged people in our society. Several households have been left in the hands of young people due to the HIV and AIDS pandemic. Recently, we have witnessed some parents succumbing to the coronavirus. This leaves us with the responsibility to help these families, as they also deserve to enjoy the Christmas holidays. We are happy with the response from the Gweru community towards this worthy cause,” he said.

The Gweru community was amazed by the various activities on display during the fun-filled day.

Gweru resident Nobetter Chiweshe said, “It’s been an amazing experience watching the spins. We would love to see such events every weekend. The music was also great, and I enjoyed watching Holly Ten on stage.”

The Gweru Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund, an annual event, aims to ensure that vulnerable communities can also enjoy the festive season with joy, dignity, and care.