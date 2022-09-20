Gweru police ban carrying of dangerous weapons

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

POLICE in Gweru have issued a prohibition order banning the carrying of dangerous weapons in public as cases involving the use of such weapons are now rampant and threatening public safety.

The officer commanding Gweru Urban Chief Superintendent Tambudzai Bibian Gumpo, signed the prohibition order which will run for three months from October 1.

She said Gweru Urban Police District covers area from the Midlands State University (MSU) extending to Fletcher High School, Daylesford, Coolmoreen Plots, Greenvale, Ridgemont, Hertfordshire, Montrose Plots, Woodlands, Mkoba 20, Mkoba 19, Mkoba 14, Mkoba 5, CSC, Heavy Industry, Dabuka and Southview extension.

“Acting in terms of section 4 of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act, I do hereby temporarily prohibit the carrying in public (whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare) or public display of any of the following weapons or items capable of use as weapons namely, catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers for a period of three months that is from October 1 to December 31 because cases involving the use of these weapons are now rampant and threatening the very existence of public safety,” she said.

Chief Supt Gumpo said any police officer will be authorised to seize without warrant, any weapon or item capable of use as a weapon, found in the possession of any person in contravention of this prohibition notice, and shall place in safe custody every weapon or item so seized so that it may be submitted to the jurisdiction of the court to be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Any person who fails to comply with this prohibition notice shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment,” she said.