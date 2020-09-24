Gweru prophetess bribed sexual abuse complainant with US$16

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A Gweru prophetess, arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a female member of her church, bribed the complainant with US$16 and made several EcoCash transactions to buy her silence, the court heard.

Juliet Masakanire (29), the founder and pastor of Pray Deliverance and Testimony Ministries International, is alleged to have sexually molested a 32-year-old member of her church.

Masakanire appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to today for continuation of trial.

Masakanire is out on $1 000 bail.

The complainant told the court that Masakanire whom she referred to as prophetess, sucked her breasts while putting her fingers in her privates on three different occasions.

The complainant said the two were staying together and shared the same bed.

“She used to give me money every time she abused me. She gave me US$10, US$6, R50 and transferred varying amounts to my account via EcoCash. She said I should do what she wanted if I entertained any thoughts of getting married,” said the complainant.

She said the accused told her to seed something so that she could get a husband and she surrendered her smartphone.

The complainant said she later demanded her smartphone back after realising that the accused was lying and it was given to her.

In her defence, Masakanire said the complainant and her allies wanted to defame her in order to destroy her church.

“I was giving her money for groceries and other things since we stayed together. She is framing me because they want to destroy me and my church,” she said.

Mr Talent Tadenyika is representing the State.