Gweru residents call for abolition of death penalty

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

GWERU residents have called for the complete abolition of the death penalty as part of calls for justice reform.

At a public hearing on the Death Penalty Abolition Bill convened by the Joint Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs led by Masvingo-Zaka Senator, Robson Mavhenyengwa, many residents denounced the death penalty as inhumane and failing to provide opportunities for redemption for perpetrators.

They further insisted that the current legislation failed to uphold principles of fairness and compassion.

Several residents voiced their support for a more rehabilitative approach to dealing with criminals rather than the death penalty, citing a lack of empirical evidence supporting its efficacy in deterring violent crimes like murder.

Lawyer, Mr Arnold Sakuinje, said it was high time the death penalty was abolished in the country.

“The old position where execution would come years after conviction caused mental torture and anxiety to persons on death row. Removing the death penalty also cures the anxiety of those on death row,” he said.

“I think life imprisonment can allow for reviews of judgments and wrongful arrests and convictions can be rectified upon review.”

Mrs Hazel Denhere from Mkoba 7 suburb shared the same sentiments, advocating for a more rehabilitative approach to dealing with criminals.

“The reason there are prisons in this country is that criminals go there to be corrected for their mistakes and that is why it is called a correctional service. People should instead be given a second chance at life, rather than facing the death penalty,” said Mrs Denhere.

Ms Evidence Chipadza from the Women Coalition of Zimbabwe, highlighted the plight of wrongfully convicted individuals who face capital punishment.

“I am in support of abolishing the death penalty because some people in prison are framed.

“The authorities might later establish that the person was wrongfully convicted and hanged when it is too late and no one can bring back that life,” she said.

Ms Carol Chipuriro underscored the importance of recognising the mental health of offenders and providing adequate support and treatment within the criminal justice system.

“Some offenders commit crimes as a result of mental health issues, so these people must be sent to jail so that they are put on medication and become changed individuals,” she said.

She advocated for a rehabilitative approach that addresses the root causes of criminal behaviour.

However, some residents expressed fears that removing the death penalty may encourage potential offenders to act with impunity.

One resident argued that the fear of facing the death penalty serves as a deterrent against heinous crimes such as murder, asserting that perpetrators should face the most severe consequences for taking another person’s life.

In response to the diverse range of perspectives, Mr Mavhenyengwa re-affirmed their commitment to engaging citizens across the country to gather views on the Death Penalty Abolition Bill.

Although Zimbabwe has laws that allow for the death penalty, it has been a de facto abolitionist State for almost 20 years.