Gweru to roll out pre-paid water meter project

THE City of Gweru plans to install 1 000 prepaid water meters in a pilot project to be rolled out in the next two months.

The first batch of water meters will be supplied to selected households, institutions and commercial clients in Southdowns, Southview and Ivene suburbs.

City of Gweru spokesperson Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee said all modalities for the installation have been finalised.

“All the necessary approvals are now available and implementation modalities are being finalised. The local authority has put in motion plans to install 1 000 prepaid water meters in a pilot project that will be done in areas that receive uninterrupted power supply in the next two months,” she said.

The target areas, Ms Chingwaramusee said include Southdowns, Southview and Ivene suburbs that receive water daily because they are low-lying areas that are not affected by water shedding.

She said the pre-paid water meters are also expected to deal with ballooning unpaid water bills.

Ms Chingwaramusee said the local authority is owed over $5 billion by residents in unpaid water bills.

“We are adopting the use of pre-paid water meters so that we can collect revenue and provide water services,” she said.

Ms Chingwaramusee said council has clashed with ratepayers after attaching defaulters’ property over unpaid bills.

“The local authority needs to address the problems associated with non-payment of water debts by ratepayers which lead to water disconnections and attachment of property.

The installation of pre-paid water meters is the way to go,” she said.

Ms Chingwaramusee said the council had partnered with a water meters supplier for the pilot project.