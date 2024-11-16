Gweru tout guilty of disorderly conduct

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

An 18-YEAR-OLD tout who took his illegal craft to unprecedented heights, blocking people along a pavement and trying to force them to board a kombi, has been charged with being a criminal nuisance.

Paul Kamulima was blocking people’s path and touting at a public place.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 5 November at around 8 am Paul Kamulimi was blocking free passage, touting for passengers at a public place making noise thereby being a nuisance. Kamulimi was arrested by the police officers who were on patrol in the Gweru CBD.

He was fined US$100 or 2 months imprisonment.