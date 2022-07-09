Gweru’s Milan Family Restaurant shines spotlight on city

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ESTABLISHED 10 months ago, the top-notch Milan Family Restaurant in the Midlands capital of Gweru has fast become a top player in the province’s leisure industry.

This establishment is now a one-stop destination servicing customers, both local and those from other parts of the country with a different philosophy.

The establishment has top-class varied cuisine, a wellness centre, private lounge, boutique, nail bar, hair salon, conference centre, kid’s playground and sushi bar among other facilities.

Its proprietor, top banker Taleb Mahommed said it is a long-term investment and as such the objective is not to recoup the investment in a short period but to open a door to make Midlands an equal or superior competitor in the food and entertainment industry.

The belief that customer satisfaction is as important as their products and services, Mahommed said, has helped the establishment to attract many customers and the number continues to grow each passing day.

“I started this and surrounded myself with the people with the same passion who are not driven by money.

We want to see this thing become huge and benefit Zimbabweans as I’m also giving something back to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mahommed said Milan Family Restaurant is showcasing what Gweru is capable of doing in the tourism industry.

“We have joints in Harare and Bulawayo that are good so we wanted to provide something better in Gweru and back it up with more support by bringing international people and we’re achieving that.”

He said many people always travel to Harare for fine things which was also a motivation for attracting people to Gweru and playing a part in the growth of the city’s entertainment industry.

“If you notice, a lot of us used to think that the only place to get good food and quality entertainment was Harare but this is being proved wrong.

We took the risk and we are enjoying the benefits as evidenced by the growing number of our patrons,” said Mahommed.

Quality staff and teamwork, Mahommed said, have been the major driving force behind the success of the establishment.

“We invested in quality staff hence our patrons are enjoying quality service.

They give customers a sense of belonging.

We have the best waitresses, waiters, bartenders and the best food and beverages in town.

We’re continuously improving our standards, we’re changing our menu every three months,” he said.

Mahommed said Milan is all about dedication to providing quality service to clients.

“We see what the people like and give them exactly that.

It’s not always about profiteering but giving the best to the customers.

We’re willing to sacrifice profits just to ensure in the Midlands and in Gweru, there is a one-stop shop for entertainment food, and leisure.

If you come from Bulawayo now, you know you can stop at Milan Family Restaurant, get a massage, freshen up and proceed with your journey.

“No one thought that a small town such as Gweru deserved a quality place like this.

We’re looking at a long-term vision and it’s making the people happy and this is confirmed by smiles on their faces when they are here,” he said.

Most things, Mahommed said, are done in-house as they produce their own chickens and make their own bread and cakes.

Besides the resounding success it has recorded, Milan Family Restaurant has also given birth to Hear Me Zimbabwe, a singing competition that is taking the country by storm, affording unknown individuals a platform to showcase their talent.

Mahommed said the show is gaining international recognition.

“I’m glad to note that we’re working with Universal Records to sign winners from the Hear Me Zimbabwe competition.

That way, we’ll not just let people showcase what they have but give them financial and recording benefits,” he said.

Hear Me Zimbabwe is entering its second season.

How did Mahommed end up in Zimbabwe?

Mahommed, who is a banker from the United Kingdom, said he came to Zimbabwe in 2004 to do a feasibility study for one of the banks in the UK.

“I then saw investment opportunities and decided to settle in Zimbabwe.

There are a lot of opportunities here and a lot of people are not noticing the opportunities.

I was also facing a midlife crisis and decided to reinvent myself here in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mahommed said he has ventured into the mining industry, construction, agriculture and now catering.