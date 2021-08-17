Gweru’s Moregain Matutu crowned Mr Teen Zim

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Nineteen-year-old male model, Moregain Matutu from Gweru was over the weekend crowned Mr Teen Zimbabwe at an event that was held virtually.

This year’s edition was held under the theme “An empowered teen is a strong weapon against poverty”.

Mufaro Tinago from Harare was crowned the first runner up and awarded the title Mr Teen Friendship Zimbabwe. Royce Gavi from Bulawayo was announced as the second runner up and was named Mr Teen Zimbabwe Culture. Chrispen Ncube from Beitbridge emerged third and was awarded Mr Teen Zimbabwe Heritage.

Tinayeshe Masamba from Karoi was named Mr Teen Zimbabwe fourth runner up and scooped the title Mr Teen Zimbabwe Top Model.

Mr Teen Zimbabwe founder Ishmael said the event was a success as there were no glitches during the online show.

“At a time that the modelling industry has been on halt as we can’t go to the ramp and showcase for a live audience, we’re happy to have streamed the whole pageant successfully.

“The event managed to attract new names in the modelling industry and that proves that our mission of unpacking new male modelling talent in the country is bearing fruits.”

Ishmael said they are grateful to well-wishers who went out of their way to make sure that the event was a success.

“Going forward, we’d like to call upon interested individuals and corporates to join hands with us and help us make male model’s dreams come true.” – @mthabisi_mthire