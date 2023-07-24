Gwidzima, Reinas gain valuable experience in Australia

Flora Fadzai Sibanda,[email protected]

SHANTEL Gudo (18) an advanced-level student at Dominican Convent High School in Bulawayo has been chosen as the country representative from Zimbabwe for the Best Diplomats development programme.

Her job is to inform other young people about the best diplomats so that they can also apply and qualify to represent the country at a global level.

Best Diplomats is a New York-based international organisation that focuses on training and crafting future diplomats through diplomatic simulations.

It serves as a platform where young leaders exchange ideas on how to resolve challenging global issues.

The diplomatic simulations enable aspiring future diplomats to grasp and grip the lobbying critical skills that will enable them to become better diplomats.

She was chosen after winning the Outstanding Diplomat Award earlier this year at the Best Diplomats Assembly that was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“I received an email a few months back saying l had been selected to attend a training programme to be a country representative for the best diplomats. At the training we were told that we would be vetted and the qualified representatives will be notified,” said Gudo.

She said she was pleasantly surprised to receive an email last month telling her she had qualified to be a country representative for a year.

“This is an esteemed position but it also serves as a reminder that there are no limitations when you put in the hard work. This means l have made my country known and therefore opening a path for other young people in the country like myself to persevere in the fields that involve leadership,” said Miss Gudo.

The country representatives for young diplomats said as a way of telling other youths about the programme, she has been posting on her social media platforms and has also engaged her headmistress so that she helps connect her with other schools.

Gudo said her hope is to reach the majority of schools in the country so she can be able to give tips to the young people who might be interested to follow in her path.

“The only challenge which I have encountered so far is getting donors for most youths who are showing interest in attending as they do not have the funds to go there. As time goes on and before my time in the office expires l hope l would have managed to get reliable sponsors who will help all the young people who will be keen to attend,” she said.

