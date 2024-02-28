Hachiro on Castle Lager Challenge debut delight

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AFTER his five-star debut appearance in Ngezi Platinum Stars colours in a match that saw him being voted man of the match when they beat Dynamos 2-0 in a Castle Cup Challenge match at Baobab Stadium last weekend, former Chicken Inn midfield workhorse Richard Hachiro has looked up to the heavens.

Hachiro, known to many as a devout Christian and a teetotaller, says he is feeling on top of the world after he was identified as a top performer in the season opener.

The match pitted the league champions and winners of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are the defending champions and DeMbare won the Chibuku Super Cup last year.

Hachiro, said his being at Ngezi Platinum and being given the opportunity was a credit he attributes to God.

“It’s always exciting to be voted the man of the match. For me, this is a very big one because it came on my debut appearance in Ngezi Platinum Stars colours.

“It’s my new home and I got an accolade in my very first appearance for Ngezi. However, I believe it was through God’s guidance. In prayer, as I did at Chicken Inn, I think I can still improve at Ngezi Platinum Stars,” said the pint-sized Hachiro.

In the previous season, Hachiro, saw little game time at Gamecocks owing to some nagging injuries only to bounce back in the second half of the season with some stellar performances that saw him dribble into the hearts of Ngezi Platinum Stars technical members.

He left Gamecocks with another fellow holding midfielder Shepherd Mhlanga ,who is now with former Castle Lager Premiership League champions FC Platinum.

Pure Platinum Play, also managed to lure the signature of former Highlanders duo of vice-captain Mbongeni Ndlovu and midfielder Brighton Manhire. – @FungaiMuderere