Hackers caught in million-dollar bank heist in Harare

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a daring cyber heist, two Warren Park, Harare residents have found themselves in legal hot water for allegedly hacking an accountant’s email and attempting to fraudulently transfer US$1.3 million from the complainant’s company.

In an official statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed that two 40-year-old men Deniss Nhapata and Challenge Phiri have been arrested and will appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing fraud charges.

“Allegations are that on the 10th of September 2024, the accused persons connived and hacked the email address of an accountant in the complainant’s company. They used the email address to send messages to the complainant’s bank purporting to be the complainant. They instructed the bank to transfer a total of US$1 300 000 to a supplied bank account. The bank contacted the complainant for verification. A trap was set, leading to the arrest of the accused person. The complainant suffered prejudice of US$1 300 000 and all was recovered.”

Nhapata and Phiri were ordered to remain behind bars until 26 September 2024, pending further proceedings in their high-stakes fraud case