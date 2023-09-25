Hadebe bounces back

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

IT was a comeback that every player dreams of when getting back into action after a long injury layoff and Teenage Hadebe couldn’t be prouder of himself following a stellar performance over the weekend.

The Warriors defender scored a goal for his club — Houston Dynamo — albeit for a losing cause against Sporting KC in the Major Soccer League (MSL) on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo lost the game 2-1.

Hadebe had been out of action for close to five months after suffering a near career ending injury when he broke his right leg in April.

The severity of his injury meant he had to go under the knife, recover from surgery and undergo intense physiotherapy.

It’s not uncommon for players to hang their boots in despair after suffering the kind of injury that the Bulawayo bred player went through.

Just the thought of coming back into action excited Hadebe as evidenced by a casual chat he had with this reporter a few weeks ago via social media platform WhatsApp.

Speaking from his American base yesterday, Hadebe thanked the club’s medical staff, his family and friends for believing that one day he would bounce back.

“God is above all. It feels good to be back. It is always good to bounce back in such a way. I’m very grateful to my family and teammates. I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong with my team,” said Hadebe.

The towering Hadebe suffered the injury in April, when he broke his leg and ankle.

In the previous season, the former Highlanders and Chicken Inn utility defender fondly known as Manero to his close associates, sustained a leg injury that placed him on the sidelines for more than four weeks in the process missing five league games.

The lanky and combative Hadebe joined Houston Dynamo two years ago following his breathtaking performances at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor

Meanwhile, Hadebe’s recovery comes at a time when the Normalisation Committee — a panel of experts charged with bringing back normality to Zimbabwe football after years of rot —has hired a full complement of Warriors technical team headed by fan favourite Baltemar Brito.

Brito will be assisted by Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe and Bongani Mafu.

After years of international football isolation, Brito and his lieutenants will be watching Hadebe with keen interest as the Warriors defender is a vital cog in the senior men national team. — @FungaiMuderere