Hadebe returns from suspension

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reportter

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe, who missed his team’s last two matches through suspension, could return to action for his Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor on Monday evening when they take on Kasimpasa in a league match.

Hadebe missed his side’s 3-1 away loss to Istanbul Basaksehir and the 1-1 home draw with giants Fenerbache after picking up a red card just before traveling for last month’s Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The Zimbabwean defender, who has established himself as a vital cog for his side, was red-carded on March 20 in his team’s 2-2 draw against Gaziantep FK.

Malatyaspor are facing relegation and are rooted in 16th place on the league table with 33 points from 31 games.

Victory against Kasimpasa, who are just a place above them with 35 points from 32 outings, will lift Hadebe’s side to 13th place on the table. – @ZililoR