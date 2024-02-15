Hadebe targets survival

Blessing Malinganiza, Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe International defender, Teenage Hadebe has set his sights on helping his new side Konyaspor survive relegation in the Turkish Super League this season.

Hadebe returned to the Turkish League on Saturday as he signed a short term deal with Konyaspor.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender is looking forward to a second dance in the Turkish League.

On Sunday, Konyaspor beat Ankaragucu 1-0 to move to 25 points from as many games and are still second from bottom in 19th place, occupying the final relegation slot.

However, they are just six points away from 10th place in a 20-team league which gives Hadebe every reason to believe they will escape the chop.

“It is exciting to be back in the Turkish League and I am looking forward to a new challenge with Konyaspor and I am ready for the challenge,” said Hadebe.

He added:

“My main target and objective is to save the team from relegation and I am confident that I will play my part in helping them to remain in the Turkish Super League come end of the season,” said Hadebe.

He added that having been sidelined for a few months with injury, he is set to use his time at Konyaspor to get some get time and return back to full fitness.

“I have been inactive for a long time because of injury and I feel joining Konyaspor will help me get some game time help me to return to full match fitness,” he said.

Hadebe revealed that he had signed a six-month deal with the Turkish side to remain active as he ponders on his next long-term move.

“It is a short term contract that I have signed with Konyaspor, which will last until the end of the current season and after that I will make a decision on my future,” said Hadebe.

Hadebe returns to the Turkish League after spending two-and-half years with the USA Major Soccer League side Houston.

Before joining Houston in July 2021, Hadebe had spent two years in the Turkish League with Yeni Malatyaspor.

During his stay at Yeni Malatyaspor, Hadebe made 53 appearances scoring two goals and assiting as many times.

