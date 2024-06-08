Hair care heroine: The multifaceted Nana Masunda

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

AT just 33, multi-talented Precious Nothando Masunda has crammed a lifetime’s worth of experiences into her years. Hailing from Tshabalala suburb, this dynamic woman has effortlessly juggled various roles — from high school drama star to pageant queen to radio personality, and the list goes on.

Better known as “Nana,” her love for performance blossomed during her time at Eveline High School. There, she thrived as a member of the drama club under the guidance of actress and media personality, Mbonisi Mahonondo (Mbo Mahocs).

After graduation, Nana continued showcasing her talents, embarking on a modelling career and even claiming pageant titles. But her brilliance extends far beyond the glitz and glamour.

One of Nana’s most significant contributions was her work with the Radio Dialogue movement. Through this platform, she used her voice to champion critical discussions and causes.

Nana’s dedication to serving her community is equally impressive. Her frequent blood donations at Mpilo Hospital stand as a testament to her compassion.

“The thought of saving a life was fulfilling for me,” Nana says of her donations.

Nana’s a true multi-hyphenate — photographer, events planner, and hair product entrepreneur. Her story is an inspiration, urging women to take charge and become self-made.

Nana’s journey into hair care began with a personal challenge: the cost of salon visits. Undeterred, she embarked on a quest to create affordable, effective homemade hair care recipes. This wasn’t just about saving money; it blossomed into a full-fledged entrepreneurial venture.

“I was broke at one time and couldn’t afford to spoil myself with hair salon experiences. So I started messing around, mixing oils and other ingredients. Then I turned to Google and discovered Chebe, a powerful natural ingredient. I started mixing and using the products, and people loved how big and strong my hair grew,” she recalls.

Overwhelmed by the positive feedback on her homemade concoctions, Nana took an unexpected turn. “Selling hair products? Never in a million years!” she laughs, admitting her initial surprise. But the demand was undeniable.

This realisation sparked the birth of Precious Chebe Hair Care, Nana’s company offering a complete line of 100 percent organic, natural hair care products. Her formulas, inspired by a personal need for affordable solutions, feature well-known nourishing oils like olive, castor, jojoba and neem, alongside unique proprietary blends.

“I had a baby with eczema, and I needed hair products that were good for her sensitive skin. I found that shea butter had amazing soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits, so I started developing products for people with eczema and other skin conditions,” she recalls.

A life-long love affair with nature photography sparked a surprising turn in Nana’s career path.

“I always had some sort of fascination for the pictures I would see on National Geographic of animals, nature, sunsets, etc. I then happened to connect with a friend who was into photography, and I dived in deep.”

Nana’s foray into nature photography began humbly. She was the one fetching equipment, charging batteries and making sure everything was packed for shoots. But her hunger for knowledge was insatiable. She devoured camera technique tutorials, delved into the world of lenses, and explored various photography styles.

“I used to watch stuff on YouTube on the different types of photography, angles, lenses, etc. Then I grew from there —took pictures of people, then did product photography,” says Nana.

Nana’s talent and dedication blossomed rapidly. Soon, she was no longer just fetching equipment; she was crafting the vision. Promoted to creative director, she began writing scripts for shoots and videos, her passion taking centre stage.

This newfound confidence fueled a collaborative spirit. Partnering with friend Franklin Nhlalwenhle Sibindi, they transformed Kaptchad Multimedia into a highly sought-after multimedia powerhouse. For Nana, event planning wasn’t just a job, it was a calling.

“I’ve always had a creative mind, mixing things that shouldn’t, coming up with ‘outstanding’ ideas and always putting the plan together. I was the ‘go-to girl’ with the plan, the mini MacGyver.”

Her knack for turning mere ideas into unforgettable events led her to take the leap and venture into the event planning business.

“Then I thought I’d just venture into the business and see how it will go, and I fell in love with it,” she says.

The true thrill, Nana says, comes from witnessing her initial concepts spring to life and make someone’s special occasion truly memorable.

“The adrenaline is in getting a mere idea in my head come to life and make someone’s event memorable and beautiful,” she explains.

One of her favourite parts of the job is creating stunning backdrops and sets for photo shoots.

“I also love putting together backdrops for shoots, setting up balloons, props, etc, especially for cake smashes. They are the most adorable and beautiful beginnings for milestones,” she says.

Nana’s journey embodies the spirit of a modern-day Renaissance woman. She’s seamlessly woven her love for performance, social advocacy, and community service into purpose and impact. At only 33, this dynamic force is just getting started. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu