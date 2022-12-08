Hairstylist, Bulala ready for eMoyeni Digital Storytelling festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

HAIRSTYLIST Sihlobo Bulala is on the cusp of introducing a new player in the local digital world after collaborating with photographer Tinashe Charleson and Laura Bonginkosi for a hair photo exhibition to be held virtually today during the second edition of the eMoyeni Digital Storytelling Festival.

Hair photo exhibitions are a series of photographs of people whose hair has been arranged in elaborate designs. They are popular in the West.

The festival, established last year by British Council Zimbabwe and Paper Bag Africa seeks to equip content creators between the ages of 18 and 35 years with relevant skills. The content creators will be part of new media and digital masterclasses facilitated by renowned regional and continental content creators.

Bulala who is widely known for her authorship skills and is the Bulawayo Book Club chairperson said she is raring to go for her second eMoyeni Digital Storytelling Festival.

“I’m excited about this opportunity. It’s been a very long wait since the last one we had in September last year. This is mostly because what I did last time was just plain, there was nothing ground-breaking about it.

“This time around, my participation is exciting since I get to collaborate with people involved in different creative disciplines being a film director and a photographer. So, coming up with a digital hair exhibition interconnects us.”

The festival will feature a vlog on literature, poetry film, blog posts, and a digital hair photo exhibition. Book reviewer Rudi Manyere will facilitate a vlog on “The leading ladies of African Literature – Zimbabwe” with Brandi Tyler and Miss Kay presenting on “The Digital Age in Zimbabwe”.

Poetry film will also be discussed by Rodney Mabaleka and Igal Pikai while the trio of Bulala, Tinashe Charleson and Laura Bonginkosi will introduce the hair photo exhibition titled, “Form”.

The launch of the eMoyeni Digital Toolkit for content creators will conclude proceedings.

The festival will be shown on different social media platforms which include Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. – @eMKlass_49