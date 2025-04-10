“Half-baked models”: Wilbert Rukato decries quality of models representing Zimbabwe abroad

Trust Khosa.Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

As Zimbabwe slowly resurfaces on the international pageantry scene, Harare-based pageant and grooming expert Wilbert Rukato has raised concerns over the deteriorating quality of models representing the country abroad.

The founder of Size Four Modelling Agency who trained the likes of Greatmore Chatya and reigning Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube, believes that many of today’s modelling instructors are failing to provide adequate training, resulting in underprepared models entering global competitions.

In an interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, Rukato did not mince his words.

“The standards have declined when it comes to grooming and scouting for models. Over the past decade leading up to last year, Zimbabwe has not made a significant impact internationally because we are producing half-baked models.”

He went on to highlight a range of basic skills lacking in aspiring beauty queens.

“It’s sad that the models we have now don’t know how to sit, stand, or even answer questions. Most of them are making it to the international stage because of powerful connections and wealthy sponsors, rather than merit.”

Rukato lamented Zimbabwe’s lack of consistent visibility and success at prestigious global events such as Miss World and Miss Universe.

“The quality of models we are getting from the current crop of instructors is quite shocking. As a seasoned modelling trainer, I often find myself wondering where some of these models are being groomed.”

Calling for change, Rukato stressed the need for the formalisation and regulation of the modelling sector in Zimbabwe to ensure higher standards and more credible representation on international platforms.

Among those Rukato has trained are Phoebe Monjane (Miss Zimbabwe 2022), Sakhile Dube (Miss Universe 2024), Greatmore Chatya (Nokia Face of Africa 2005 finalist) Jeferson Mselera a TV presenter and brand ambassador for major brands, Michelle Wallace (Zimbabwe Supermodel 2024), and Francina Katuruza (Miss Zambia Zimbabwe 2023).