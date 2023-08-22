Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has declared today (Tuesday) a half day for civil servants ahead of tomorrow’s Harmonised Elections.

Citizens will tomorrow elect the President, 210 National Assembly members, and councilors.

The election day, Wednesday, has been declared a public holiday to facilitate convenience on election day.

In a statement, Public Service Commission Permanent Secretary Dr Tsitsi Choruma said Government has declared this Tuesday a public holiday to enable workers to smoothly travel and participate in the elections.

“Following the proclamation of Wednesday, 23 August 2023 as the Harmonised General Election date, the Secretary to Service Commissions, Dr Tsitsi R. Choruma, wishes to announce that Tuesday, 22 August 2023 will be a half day for all public servants in order to enable them to prepare and to travel to the various stations where they are registered to vote,” said Dr Choruma.

“The voting exercise is critical and of utmost importance as it allows for all citizens to exercise their sovereign right in participating in this key electoral process.”

She said normal working hours will resume on Thursday, a day after the polls.

