HALF TIME: Bulawayo Chiefs 0 Hwange FC 2

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Writer

VISITING Hwange Football Club go into half time leading hosts Bulawayo Chiefs FC two nil in a match that Chipangano have been ruthless in front of goal at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Courage Sibanda within two minutes had given Hwange the lead with Pritchard Mpelele doubling the scores on 33 minutes.

Bulawayo Chiefs has had the lion’s share of possession, but Hwange has been clinical upfront.

TEAMS

Bulawayo Chiefs FC

Isaah Ali, Joe Sibanda, Ben Nyahunzwi, Nixon Gama, Mthokozisi Msebe, Obriel Chirinda, Malvin Mkolo, Danny Phiri, Mandlenkosi Gasela Felix Moyo, Farau Matare

Hwange FC

Nedrick Madeya, Canaan Nkomo Brendon Rendo, Goodwin Goriyati, Solomon Sithole, Pritchard Mpelele, Shepard Gadzikwa, Tendai Muvuti, Lukas Sibanda, Courage Sibanda.