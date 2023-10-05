  • Today Thu, 05 Oct 2023

HALF TIME: Bulawayo Chiefs 0 Hwange FC 2

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Writer 

VISITING Hwange Football Club go into half time leading hosts Bulawayo Chiefs FC two nil in a match that Chipangano have been ruthless in front of goal at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Courage Sibanda within two minutes had given Hwange the lead with Pritchard Mpelele doubling the scores on 33 minutes.

Bulawayo Chiefs has had the lion’s share of possession, but Hwange has been clinical upfront.

TEAMS

Bulawayo  Chiefs FC 

Isaah Ali, Joe Sibanda, Ben Nyahunzwi, Nixon Gama, Mthokozisi Msebe, Obriel Chirinda, Malvin Mkolo, Danny Phiri, Mandlenkosi  Gasela  Felix Moyo, Farau Matare

Hwange FC 

Nedrick Madeya, Canaan Nkomo  Brendon Rendo, Goodwin Goriyati, Solomon Sithole, Pritchard Mpelele, Shepard Gadzikwa, Tendai Muvuti, Lukas Sibanda, Courage  Sibanda.

